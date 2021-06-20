Reader Q&A: Vaccine registration is open today for people aged 35-39

FROM TODAY THE HSE’s Covid-19 vaccine registration portal will be open for people aged 35-39.

So far, 61% of the adult population have received one dose and 31% are fully vaccinated.

Health officials have warned that this stage of the roll-out will be slower as there are large volumes of people involved and the vaccination programme will rely on supplies of just two brands of vaccine from next month.

As part of The Journal‘s Reader Q&A series, we’ve been breaking down the latest developments with vaccines and the rollout in Ireland, trying to answer as many of your questions as we can.

As the vaccination programme moves on to people aged 35-39, here’s what readers wanted to know this week.

Timings

What time on Sunday will registration open for 39-year-olds?

What time does the portal open at, on the relevant day when I can first register?

How long is the wait time to get the vaccination?

When will a provisional loose timeline of when a certain age group or cohort can be vaccinated be released?

Are the 40s age group going to be vaccinated 1st? I have friends in their 40s, all from Dublin who still have not received an appointment, how will the 30s be able to register when there appears to be a backlog?

The HSE is asking people aged 39 to register today, followed by those aged 38 tomorrow, and so on. However, anyone aged 35-39 can technically register from today.

The online registration portal on the HSE website is open from 8am today onwards.

To register for a vaccination through the online portal, you need:

a mobile phone number;

an email address;

your PPS number – here’s how to find your PPS number;

your Eircode – you can find your Eircode here or you can enter your address in the registration system.

People in this age cohort can register online through the HSE website or by phone by calling 1800 851 500. For anyone who is deaf or hard of hearing, there is a HSE text line they can contact at 086 1800 661.

The fact that registration has been opened up for another cohort does not mean vaccination of earlier cohorts will stop, or be de-prioritised. At each stage of the programme, the HSE has invited the next group to register as it moved through previous groups.

Before this cohort, appointments were generally arranged about a week after registration. However it may take longer with this cohort as a large number of people aged 40-49 registered and many are still waiting for their first jabs.

Health officials this week also warned that the pace of movement through this next cohort will be slower as there is a large volume of people involved and the supply line will switch to just two vaccines – Pfizer and Moderna – in July.

This is because these are the only two vaccines recommended for people in younger age groups and the HSE is expecting to have received enough of the other two vaccines by that stage to finish the full two-dose schedule for older cohorts.

Damian McCallion, National Director Covid Vaccination Programme, this week said given the numbers involved in this cohort and the expected demand, it will probably be a “three to four week cycle” – so people can expect a first appointment within three to four weeks after they register.

As with all other age groups previously invited to register online, this invitation is for everyone in Ireland aged 35-39, including those within this age range who may be in another vaccine allocation group and are not yet vaccinated such as:

Frontline healthcare workers who haven’t got an appointment through their workplace (who haven’t registered already);

People with very high-risk or high-risk health conditions (who haven’t been given an appointment through their hospitals or healthcare team).

Once a person has registered, the HSE will send appointment details by text message, three to seven days before their vaccination is due to take place. People in this group will be vaccinated at one of the HSE vaccination centres around the country.

Which vaccine?

My question is what vaccine are they using for this cohort rollout?

Will Janssen be used for this cohort to speed up times and be offered in pharmacy and doctors?

Everyone in this age cohort will receive either a Pfizer or a Moderna vaccine, with most people receiving Pfizer as there are much higher volumes of that particular jab coming into the country.

The HSE is still not offering a choice of vaccine. People can decline the offer of a vaccine, but they will not be offered an alternative vaccine.

Earlier this week pharmacists began administering the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine, but this is restricted to those aged over 50. This vaccine has not been recommended by the National Immunisation Advisory Committee for use in people aged 35-39.

Pregnancy and breastfeeding

Will pregnant people be able to register and get their vaccine along with everybody else, or do they need to go through their maternity hospital? My maternity hospital has said that they won’t be able to offer me the vaccine until I’m approx 22 weeks (8 weeks away) because of delays as a result of the ransomware attack.

I would like to know what studies have been done into the effects on breastmilk and nursing children for the vaccines being offered in this cohort?

Under the NIAC recommendations a pregnant woman who is between 14 and 36 completed weeks pregnant can be referred for a vaccine following a risk/benefit discussion with her obstetric care-giver.

When asked by The Journal about pregnant women in this age cohort, the HSE said those who are eligible to register should have the discussion with their obstetric care-giver before registering.

The Covid-19 vaccines were not tested on pregnant women during clinical trials. But more than 100,000 pregnant women in the US have now had a Covid-19 vaccine. No safety concerns have been raised for these women or their babies.

“The information we have so far shows that the Covid-19 vaccines do not have any negative effect on babies in the womb. Recent reports have shown that pregnant women pass on antibodies from the vaccine. This may help to protect their babies after birth,” the HSE website says.

“The Covid-19 vaccines are not live vaccines, so they cannot infect either mother or baby with Covid-19. The vaccines are rapidly broken down in the body and cannot become part of your or your baby’s DNA.”

The first dose should be at or after 14 weeks of pregnancy. The second dose should be before the end of 36 weeks of pregnancy.

If the second dose is not given by the end of 36 weeks, it should be delayed until after you have your baby. This is because you may get a fever after the second dose.

The vaccines were also not tested on breastfeeding women during trials, but information so far shows Covid vaccines do not have any effect on breastfed babies. There is no known reason to avoid breastfeeding if you are vaccinated.

The HSE says if very small parts of the vaccine get into your breast milk, they will be digested in your baby’s stomach.

“Your vaccine is rapidly broken down in the body and cannot become part of your baby’s DNA. It cannot infect your baby with Covid-19.”