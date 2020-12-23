#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Wednesday 23 December 2020
Advertisement

'Preliminary data' suggests new UK Covid-19 variant identified in Ireland for the first time

The variant has been seen in the UK as far back as 20 September.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 23 Dec 2020, 6:12 PM
15 minutes ago 4,380 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5308949
A PCR test. (File)
Image: PA Images
A PCR test. (File)
A PCR test. (File)
Image: PA Images

IRISH HEALTH OFFICIALS have said that preliminary data suggests that the new Covid-19 variant spreading in the UK is present in Ireland. 

Research is being undertaken on the new variant to determine if it is more infectious than other strains of the coronavirus after UK health officials said it could be up to 70% more transmissible. 

Speaking earlier this week, director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory Dr. Cillian De Gascun said the variant had not yet been identified in Ireland but that its presence here couldn’t be ruled out.  

The variant has been seen in the UK as far back as 20 September. 

In a statement today, De Gascun said that testing indicates that the variant is present in samples in Ireland. 

“Preliminary data would suggest, based on a selection of samples analysed from the weekend, that the novel variant from the UK is present in Ireland.”

He added: 

However, given the timeline of the samples analysed, it would seem that the novel variant is not solely responsible for the recent increase in case numbers seen in Ireland.

Concern over the strain has led to a slew of European countries, including Ireland, suspending flights from the UK.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Announcing tougher new restrictions over the Christmas period, Taoiseach Micheál Martin also said that the government was “proceeding on the assumption” that the variant was already here. 

As to the potential that the new strain is more infectious than other strains, De Gascun has said there was “no hard evidence” that it is more transmissible but that it is “prudent” to act on the basis that this is the case. 

He also said that it could be “a number of weeks” before it is determined for sure whether the new variant is more infectious.

The new variant led to London and parts of southern and eastern England being rushed into a new stricter Tier 4 regime, effectively cancelling Christmas plans and imposing measures similar to previous national lockdowns.

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie