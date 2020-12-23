'Preliminary data' suggests new UK Covid-19 variant identified in Ireland for the first time

IRISH HEALTH OFFICIALS have said that preliminary data suggests that the new Covid-19 variant spreading in the UK is present in Ireland.

Research is being undertaken on the new variant to determine if it is more infectious than other strains of the coronavirus after UK health officials said it could be up to 70% more transmissible.

Speaking earlier this week, director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory Dr. Cillian De Gascun said the variant had not yet been identified in Ireland but that its presence here couldn’t be ruled out.

The variant has been seen in the UK as far back as 20 September.

In a statement today, De Gascun said that testing indicates that the variant is present in samples in Ireland.

“Preliminary data would suggest, based on a selection of samples analysed from the weekend, that the novel variant from the UK is present in Ireland.”

He added:

However, given the timeline of the samples analysed, it would seem that the novel variant is not solely responsible for the recent increase in case numbers seen in Ireland.

Concern over the strain has led to a slew of European countries, including Ireland, suspending flights from the UK.

Announcing tougher new restrictions over the Christmas period, Taoiseach Micheál Martin also said that the government was “proceeding on the assumption” that the variant was already here.

As to the potential that the new strain is more infectious than other strains, De Gascun has said there was “no hard evidence” that it is more transmissible but that it is “prudent” to act on the basis that this is the case.

He also said that it could be “a number of weeks” before it is determined for sure whether the new variant is more infectious.

The new variant led to London and parts of southern and eastern England being rushed into a new stricter Tier 4 regime, effectively cancelling Christmas plans and imposing measures similar to previous national lockdowns.