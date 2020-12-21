#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Monday 21 December 2020
Advertisement

Consular flights and ferries for Irish residents stranded in Britain announced by government

Two flights will take place tomorrow evening.

By Ceimin Burke Monday 21 Dec 2020, 6:27 PM
53 minutes ago 7,151 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5308155
The flights will be operated by Irish airlines. File photo.
Image: LEAH FARRELL; RollingNews.ie
The flights will be operated by Irish airlines. File photo.
The flights will be operated by Irish airlines. File photo.
Image: LEAH FARRELL; RollingNews.ie

THE GOVERNMENT THIS evening announced consular flights and ferry journeys for Irish residents who are stranded in Britain to get home to Ireland.

At least two flights from Britain have been charted to and they will take place tomorrow evening.

At least one of the flights will depart from London, the other departure airport will be decided by the demand from those who contact the Department of Foreign Affairs assistance line.

The number for the assistance line to book flights and ferries is +353 1 613 1700.

The flights will also be accessible to Irish-bound passengers who are transiting through British airports who have become stranded.

There will be no access to people living in Britain who were planning short trips to Ireland for Christmas. 

Anyone eligible to travel on the consular flights must identify themselves to the Department of Foreign Affairs, demonstrate their entitlement and register to be included on the flight by calling a dedicated assistance line.

The flights cannot be booked through any other route.

A small number of Irish residents are stranded in Britain after taking short trips in their vehicles. The Department of Foreign Affairs and the Department of Transport is making arrangements with ferry companies to give these Irish residents exceptional access to ferry services in order to return home.

The ferry journeys cannot be booked directly and those eligible to travel must also contact the assistance line.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

At a Department of Health press conference this evening, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan reiterated the National Public Health Emergency Team’s (NPHET) advice that all non-essential travel must be avoided.

Dr Holohan said that people who travelled into Ireland from the UK in the last 14 days would “ideally” be tested.

“They certainly should self-isolate as opposed to restrict movement. So it’s important again to stress the difference between those two. Restrict movements means effectively staying at home, but mingling within the house is provided for,” he explained.

Self-isolation is staying in your room staying away from other people that you live with and not coming into contact with other people. So we’re saying people should self isolate in those situations. 

The number for the assistance line to book flights and ferries is +353 1 613 1700.

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie