Gardaí launch investigation over post-match Roscommon GAA dinner

GARDAÍ IN ROSCOMMON have launched an investigation after it was alleged a GAA team held a dinner for up to 50 people following a challenge match over the weekend.

The investigation concerns an event in the town of Boyle following a match between Roscommon and Donegal.

Officers received a number of calls from concerned locals who informed them that the gathering was taking place, the Irish Daily Mail reporting this morning.

The organisers have told gardaí they were complying with the regulations and did not breach them, according to sources familiar with the investigation.

A garda spokesperson said that an investigation “focused on the organisers of the event is currently underway”.

Last week, the GAA suspended all club games at all levels with immediate effect until further notice.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

A statement released to clubs said that the association has taken this decision following “a number of incidents” in relation to post-match celebrations and “a lack of social distancing” at recent games.