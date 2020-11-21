#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Saturday 21 November 2020
Advertisement

Coronavirus: Four deaths and 344 new cases confirmed in Ireland

Health officials confirmed the latest figures this evening.

By Michelle Hennessy Saturday 21 Nov 2020, 5:44 PM
21 minutes ago 14,519 Views 26 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5274522
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

HEALTH OFFICIAL HAVE confirmed 344 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

A further four patients diagnosed with the disease have died. This brings the total number of deaths to 2,022. 

There have been 70,173 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland since the beginning of the pandemic.

Of the cases notified today;

  • 156 are men / 185 are women;
  • 69% are under 45 years of age;
  • The median age is 32 years old;
  • 127 in Dublin, 46 in Cork, 26 in Louth, 22 in Donegal, 20 in Limerick and the remaining 103 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today 269 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 32 are in ICU. There have been 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) is due to meet next week and give advice to the government about whether the country can move out of Level 5 restrictions. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

At the end of last week case numbers crept up again after an encouraging reduction and health officials warned there was a short window to turn the situation around.

It is expected the government will make an announcement late next week about plans to manage the spread of the virus over the month of December and into the new year.

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (26)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie