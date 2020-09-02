This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 19 °C Wednesday 2 September, 2020
Covid Committee: Education Minister Norma Foley to discuss school transport and LC results

Foley is to appear before the Oireachtas Committee on Covid-19 this afternoon.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 2 Sep 2020, 2:11 PM
43 minutes ago 2,528 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5193381
Education Minister Norma Foley
Image: Julien Behal Photography via RollingNews.ie
Updated 20 minutes ago

EDUCATION MINISTER NORMA Foley is to appear before the Committee on Covid-19 this afternoon to discuss the reopening of schools. 

Many primary and secondary schools are reopening their doors to staff and students this week following six months of closure.

In her opening statement to the Dáil Covid-19 Committee, Foley will discuss the “massive daily logistical undertaking” regarding school transport. 

On 21 August, Foley said it will be “quite a logistical challenge” to provide transport for secondary school students with buses set to run at 50% capacity following advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET). 

School transport for primary students are unaffected by the latest advice from NPHET. 

It had previously planned to run school buses at full capacity when pupils return this month, but to have students wear face coverings to help stop the spread of Covid-19. 

Foley said up to 1,600 buses are required to ensure secondary school students can get to school, and that the government was working on providing this transport as “quickly as possible”. 

The Education Minister will tell the Committee this afternoon that Bus Éireann has advised that in the region of a total of 400 of a total of 2,100 post-primary services are in a position to operate at 50% capacity from the start of this school year, but that this figure is “subject to increase”. 

Foley will tell the Committee that Bus Éireann has returned to the market, seeking additional operators to provide services. 

Leaving Cert

Foley will also discuss the announcement yesterday in which she confirmed that the past academic performances of schools will not be used to ‘standardise’ this year’s Leaving Cert students’ results

Under the new model, 17% of teacher-predicted grades will be reduced, while 4% will be increased. 

The change agreed yesterday removes the use of school-by-school historical data in the standardisation model. The Department of Education said yesterday that the updated model places a greater emphasis on the estimated marks provided by teachers to students.

Gender and location was also not taken into account when standardising teacher grades.

Foley will tell the Committee that in making the change, she was “driven by the desire to ensure equity and fairness in the process”. 

Funding

Over the summer, approval was given by government for over €375 million in additional funding necessary to implement the safe return to school. 

Foley will tell the Committee today that to date, the payments made to schools exceed €160 million. 

She will also discuss a letter and a HSE document titled ‘Schools Pathway for Covid-19, the Public Health Approach’ which was issued to all schools last week setting out the approach to managing isolated confirmed cases of Covid-19 within the school community.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

