Coronavirus: 2,778 new cases and 599 patients in hospital, including 39 in ICU

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have reported an additional 1,171 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.

In addition, 1,607 positive antigen tests were registered through the HSE portal yesterday.

It brings the combined total of Covid-19 cases reported today to 2,778.

As of 8am this morning, there are 599 patients in hospital who have a confirmed case of Covid-19, of whom 39 are receiving treatment in intensive care.

Yesterday, the Department of Health announced that people aged 65 and over and those over 12 with weaker immune systems can now receive a second Covid-19 booster vaccine.

It follows guidance from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC).

Appointments can be booked online to receive the booster at HSE vaccination centres, while participating GPs and Pharmacies will begin giving second boosters in the coming weeks.

If you are 65 or over, you should get your second booster at least four months after your first booster.

People who have had Covid-19 in the past four months are advised to get their second booster dose at least four months after your positive test result or when your symptoms started.

NIAC have recommended people are given the mRNA vaccines for this second booster dose, and it is safe to receive if you previously had a different vaccine.