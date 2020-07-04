Coronavirus: One further death and 11 new cases confirmed in Ireland

ONE MORE PERSON has died from Covid-19 in Ireland, the Department of Health confirmed this evening.

In a statement, it said that a further 11 cases of coronavirus have also been confirmed here, bringing the total number of cases to 25,509 .

The death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland is 1,741 .

The HSE is working to identify any contacts these patients may have had with the aim of preventing further spread of the virus.

Health authorities have repeatedly stressed the importance of adhering to guidelines around social distancing as Ireland begins to open back up.

This week saw the further lifting of restrictions with hairdressers permitted to re-open alongside restaurants and pubs that serve food.

In his final press conference as chief medical officer on Thursday, Dr Tony Holohan said he believed “for the most part, there’s been a commendable and responsible approach to applying public health advice and often a lot of initiative and innovation shown on the part of a lot of retail establishments to protect their staff, and to protect their customers”.

He did stress, however, that public health officials aren’t “naive” and are aware some establishments may be flouting the guidelines.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Gardaí have begun to conduct checks on licenced premises nationwide to ensure they’re adhering to the guidelines.

Separately, the concerns around the possibility of further cases of Covid-19 in Ireland being imported from abroad means that the publication of a so-called “green list” of countries it will be safe to travel to has been postponed.

It had been due to be published on 9 July and would outline countries and areas where Irish holidaymakers could travel to without having to undergo quarantine restrictions upon return to Ireland.

However, it’s understood that ministers have pushed this back to 20 July at the earliest.