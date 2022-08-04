Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Thursday 4 August 2022
Advertisement

Most Covid-19 deaths in Ireland occurred in hospitals and nursing homes, analysis shows

People aged 65 and older accounted for 91% of Covid-19 deaths between March 2020 and February 2022.

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 4 Aug 2022, 2:16 PM
1 hour ago 3,490 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5832898
Image: Shutterstock/David Herraez Calzada
Image: Shutterstock/David Herraez Calzada

ALMOST NINE IN ten deaths from Covid-19 occurred in hospitals and nursing homes, according to new analysis from the Central Statistics Office (CSO). 

Between March 2020 and February 2022, 59% of Covid deaths occurred in general and orthopeadic hospitals and 29% occurred in nursing homes.  

People aged 65 and older accounted for 91% of Covid-19 deaths in this time period. 

Dublin city recorded the highest number of deaths from Covid-19 at 17% – 951 people. More than one-third of all deaths occurred in Co Dublin. The lowest number of deaths (26) were recorded in Co Leitrim. 

This analysis focused specifically on deaths where Covid-19 was found to be the underlying cause as opposed to deaths where the person had Covid-19, but it may not have been the cause of death. 

There have been 7,662 deaths of people with Covid-19 in total but this analysis focused on 5,384 cases where Covid-19 was identified as the underlying cause of death between March 2020 and February this year. 

Of these deaths, three-quarters were people aged 75 and older. 42% were people aged 85 and older. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie