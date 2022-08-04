Most Covid-19 deaths in Ireland occurred in hospitals and nursing homes, analysis shows

ALMOST NINE IN ten deaths from Covid-19 occurred in hospitals and nursing homes, according to new analysis from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Between March 2020 and February 2022, 59% of Covid deaths occurred in general and orthopeadic hospitals and 29% occurred in nursing homes.

People aged 65 and older accounted for 91% of Covid-19 deaths in this time period.

Dublin city recorded the highest number of deaths from Covid-19 at 17% – 951 people. More than one-third of all deaths occurred in Co Dublin. The lowest number of deaths (26) were recorded in Co Leitrim.

This analysis focused specifically on deaths where Covid-19 was found to be the underlying cause as opposed to deaths where the person had Covid-19, but it may not have been the cause of death.

There have been 7,662 deaths of people with Covid-19 in total but this analysis focused on 5,384 cases where Covid-19 was identified as the underlying cause of death between March 2020 and February this year.

Of these deaths, three-quarters were people aged 75 and older. 42% were people aged 85 and older.