Most Covid-19 deaths in Ireland occurred in hospitals and nursing homes, analysis shows

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
ALMOST NINE IN ten deaths from Covid-19 occurred in hospitals and nursing homes, according to new analysis from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).
Between March 2020 and February 2022, 59% of Covid deaths occurred in general and orthopeadic hospitals and 29% occurred in nursing homes.
People aged 65 and older accounted for 91% of Covid-19 deaths in this time period.
Dublin city recorded the highest number of deaths from Covid-19 at 17% – 951 people. More than one-third of all deaths occurred in Co Dublin. The lowest number of deaths (26) were recorded in Co Leitrim.
This analysis focused specifically on deaths where Covid-19 was found to be the underlying cause as opposed to deaths where the person had Covid-19, but it may not have been the cause of death.
There have been 7,662 deaths of people with Covid-19 in total but this analysis focused on 5,384 cases where Covid-19 was identified as the underlying cause of death between March 2020 and February this year.
Of these deaths, three-quarters were people aged 75 and older. 42% were people aged 85 and older.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (7)