Coronavirus: 4,728 new cases and 933 patients in hospital, including 58 in ICU

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have reported 2,098 new PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.
In addition, 2,630 positive antigen tests were registered through the HSE portal yesterday.
It brings the combined total of Covid-19 cases reported today to 4,728.
As of 8am this morning, there are 933 patients in hospital who have a confirmed case of Covid-19, of whom 58 are receiving treatment in intensive care.
Yesterday, there were 1,004 patients in hospital with the virus. 53 were in ICU.
A total of 4,761 Covid-19 PCR and antigen-positive cases were reported yesterday.
