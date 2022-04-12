Coronavirus: 4,761 new cases and 1,004 patients in hospital, including 53 in ICU

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have reported an additional 1,749 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.

In addition, 3,012 positive antigen tests were registered through the HSE portal yesterday.

It brings the combined total of Covid-19 cases reported today to 4,761.

As of 8am this morning, there are 1,004 patients in hospital who have a confirmed case of Covid-19, of whom 53 are receiving treatment in intensive care.

