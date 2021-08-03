Symptomatic people going to work and socialising leads to outbreaks, as 1,015 new cases confirmed

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,015 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, as the Chief Medical Officer warned that virus outbreaks are originating through symptomatic people “attending workplaces, or eating out, or visiting friends”.

The Department of Health has reported that 178 patients in hospital have tested positive with Covid-19. A total of 29 people in ICU have Covid-19.

Yesterday, 1,352 cases of Covid-19 were reported, with 177 patients with the illness in hospital, 27 of whom were in intensive care.

Data relating to the number of deaths associated with Covid-19, as well as case numbers by county, have been affected by the cyber attack on the HSE IT systems.

Today’s figures did not contain any information about whether there were any other deaths due to the virus.

In a statement accompanying the daily figures released today, CMO Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan pleaded with people to stay at home if they have symptoms: “Please remember that you should stay at home if you have symptoms even if you are vaccinated, because you could still transmit Covid-19.”

“Don’t drop your guard, because heading into work or meeting a friend while experiencing fever, cough, cold/flu symptoms, or loss of sense of smell/taste – that could be the beginning link that sets off a chain of transmission that leads to an outbreak in your community.

The uplifting scenes we saw over the Bank Holiday weekend as thousands of our young people received their Covid-19 vaccines at the HSE’s walk-in vaccination centres were extremely encouraging.

Over 30,000 people attended walk-in clinics across the country at the weekend to get a vaccination, which has been hailed as a “huge success” and “inspiring”.

Many of those attending the centres were aged 16 and 17.

“Young people have had an exceptionally difficult time throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. Their willingness to come out to get vaccinated in droves is another example of the resilience they have shown throughout this challenging time.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“It is this same spirit of solidarity, commitment to keeping our whole community safe by getting vaccinated, and keeping to the basic safe measures such as staying at home if you feel unwell that will ultimately be our pathway out of this pandemic.”