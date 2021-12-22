Coronavirus: 6,307 new cases confirmed in Ireland, with 55 deaths notified in the past week

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have been notified of 6,307 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said that there had been 55 deaths notified to them in the past week, bringing Ireland’s total to 5,890. In the previous week, there had been 47 deaths notified.



As of 8am today, 429 patients are in hospital with Covid-19, of whom 100 are in intensive care.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said recent research has shown many people have reviewed their plans for Christmas, reduced their social contacts and changed or postponed plans in order to protect themselves and their loved ones.

“This is a big sacrifice that many have made and will do much to protect all of us over the festive period,” he said.

“It is important that we remember that Covid-19 will still be circulating at a high level after Christmas and into the New Year, and even though it is a difficult message to hear, we must all continue to keep our social contacts low and do all we can to continue to adhere to the public health advice.”

Dr Holohan thanked young people for their “significant efforts” to act responsibly.

“It is really important that we all remember that there is no one person or group or thing to blame in the situation we find ourselves in other, than the Covid-19 virus,” he added.

He noted that booster vaccination is accelerating across the country and said the images of people queuing for their vaccine, “prioritising that appointment before Christmas are heartening”.

“Please stick with all of the measures that we know work as we move through the next few difficult weeks, including attending for vaccination.

“If you display any symptoms of Covid-19, however mild, then self-isolate and arrange a PCR test as soon as you can. This is the single most important piece of basic public health advice. Do not meet up with others and put them at risk of Covid-19 or another respiratory infection. Do not rely on a negative antigen test as a basis for not isolating.”

- With reporting by Michelle Hennessy.