Coronavirus: Round-up of the latest on vaccinations, hospitalisations and reopenings

REPORTING ON CORONAVIRUS vaccinations and other relevant figures has been impacted by the cyber attack on HSE IT systems.

As a result, some of these figures have not been updated daily in recent weeks.

Here’s a round-up of the latest numbers and a reminder of the reopening measures that took effect yesterday.

Hospitalisations

Latest figures reported yesterday evening show that 69 Covid-19 patients are in hospital, 26 of whom are in intensive care.

Cases and deaths

There were 377 cases reported yesterday. 313 cases were reported on Sunday, 416 on Saturday and 529 on Friday.

Speaking at a press briefing last Wednesday, the deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said the counties with the highest incidence rates are Limerick, Donegal, Offaly and Dublin.

5,811 new cases were reported over the 14 days up to last Wednesday. 81% of these cases were in people aged under 45. Just 2% of the cases were in people aged 65 years or older.

The median age of the positive cases was 24 years.

The nationwide 14-day incidence rate last Wednesday was 122 cases per 100,000 people.

Data relating to the number of deaths associated with Covid-19, as well as case numbers by county, have been affected by the cyber attack on the HSE IT systems.

As a result, daily figures have not contained any information about Covid-19 deaths in recent weeks.

Dr Colm Henry, the HSE’s Chief Clinical Officer, said on 27 May that eight people had died with Covid-19 in the 12 days prior.

A spokesperson from the Department of Health said: “Due to the significant IT disruption across all HSE systems caused by the recent cyber-attack it is not currently possible to provide complete reports of mortality related to COVID-19.

“The HSE is working to resume all COVID-19 surveillance systems. Backdated, validated data on mortality related to COVID-19 will be published when possible.”

There were 54 positive Covid-19 cases and no additional deaths in Northern Ireland yesterday.

Vaccines

A big day for pubs and restaurants with the reopening of outdoor hospitality and thousands back at work.



55% of the population are now vaccinated with at least one dose - our Economic Recovery Plan unveils a pathway for recovery from this pandemic. pic.twitter.com/oNXOW9bVVA — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) June 7, 2021

In a video released on Twitter yesterday, the Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the vaccine programme “continues to roll out very effectively and efficiently”.

Almost 55% of the eligible population in Ireland has received at least one vaccine dose and almost 26% are fully vaccinated.

Nearly three million vaccine doses have been administered in total across the country since the rollout began more than five months ago.

Anyone aged 40 to 69 can register for a Covid-19 vaccine (if they haven’t already) through the online booking portal or over the phone.

More than 1.8 million vaccine doses have been administered so far in Northern Ireland.

Reopening

Thousands of pubs and restaurants reopened their doors across the country for outdoor dining yesterday after months of closure.

The previous rule requiring a meal costing at least €9 to be consumed on the premises has been removed, so some traditional pubs reopened for the first time in 15 months.

Non-vaccinated people are allowed to have visitors from one other household indoors. Fully vaccinated people can have two other households.

The number of guests permitted to attend a wedding reception increased to 25 with 50 permitted at the ceremony.

Cinemas and theatres were also permitted to reopen from yesterday with a maximum of 100 attendees in each.

Fans are set to return to sporting events too, with the GAA confirming that 100 spectators will be permitted to attend club and inter-county games.

A maximum of 200 spectators may attend matches at grounds where the capacity is over 5,000.

Alongside all of this, gyms, swimming pools and leisure centres have opened their doors again for individual training purposes.