Dublin: 13°C Friday 14 May 2021
Coronavirus: Four deaths and 425 more cases confirmed in Ireland

The latest figures were confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team this afternoon.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 14 May 2021, 2:19 PM
Image: Sasko Lazarov
Image: Sasko Lazarov

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that four deaths have been reported in people with Covid-19 in Ireland.

Additionally, 425 more cases of Covid-19 have been recorded, according to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

The total number of Covid-19 cases since the outbreak of the virus here last year now is 254,870.

The Department of Health said that 4,941 people have now died from the virus in Ireland since the start of the pandemic. 

Of the deaths notified today, one occurred in January, one occurred in February and two occurred in May.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 202 are men / 223 are women
  • 78% are under 45 years of age
  • 4% are over 65
  • The median age is 29 years old

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer,  said: “Many of us have fond memories of our time in school, particularly the traditional celebrations that mark the formal end of in-school learning like graduation ceremonies for sixth-year students. I am aware that this is an important time in the lives of young adults as they take a break from studying for an evening to celebrate with friends.

“Unfortunately, this year, it is not possible for events of this nature to take place. It is very important that all students preparing to sit state exams in June take the necessary precautions now to ensure you do not contract Covid-19, particularly in the last remaining days before the commencement of the Leaving Cert. Do not attend graduation ceremonies or events. Take this time to restrict your social contacts and continue to follow the public health advice.”

