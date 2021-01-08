#Open journalism No news is bad news

The North records another 1,500 Covid cases as 'stay-at-home' order comes into effect

A new “stay-at-home” order also came into effect in the six counties.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 8 Jan 2021, 3:15 PM
Image: PA
Image: PA

THE DEPARTMENT OF Health in the North has confirmed 1,500 new cases of Covid-19 and 20 further deaths from the disease there. 

The latest figures mean that 1,434 people have died from the disease in the North while 86,146 have tested positive since the pandemic began. 

The devolved government at Stormont is also introducing a new “pre-departure” testing regime to allow people to travel. 

Health Minister Robin Swann said: “I have agreed in principle to the proposed pre-departure testing regime for Northern Ireland.

“Officials are currently working with colleagues across the UK to resolve policy and operational issues around an effective implementation.

“This will strengthen our response to the changes seen in the transmission of the virus both domestically and across the globe.”

UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps set out new rules which, from next week, will require passengers arriving in England by boat, train or plane – including UK nationals – to take a test up to 72 hours before leaving the country of departure.

Failure to comply will lead to an immediate £500 fine.

A new “stay-at-home” order has also come into effect today in the North. It means that police have the power to order people to return home of they are out without a reasonable excuse. 

That law will remain in place until 6 February. 

