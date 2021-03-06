#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Saturday 6 March 2021
Advertisement

Number of Covid-19 patients in ICU falls to lowest level since early January

There are currently 401 patients in hospital with Covid-19.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 6 Mar 2021, 9:30 AM
1 hour ago 5,982 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5373768
Ambulances outside the ED at the Mater Hospital in Dublin
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images
Ambulances outside the ED at the Mater Hospital in Dublin
Ambulances outside the ED at the Mater Hospital in Dublin
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images

THE NUMBER OF people with Covid-19 in intensive care units in Ireland is at its lowest level since early January. 

There are currently 401 patients in hospital with Covid-19, the lowest level since 29 December when there were 409 hospitalisations. 

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospital has been continuously falling since a peak of 2,020 cases in mid-January.

The number of people receiving care in an ICU has also steadily fallen in recent weeks, with 99 patients with Covid-19 in intensive care currently. This is the lowest level since 7 January when there were 101 people in ICU with Covid-19. 

Health officials yesterday confirmed that a further nine people with Covid-19 died in Ireland. 

The number of people with the virus who have died in Ireland now stands at 4,396. 

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) also said that 522 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic in Ireland to 222,169. 

Confirming the current hospital figures this morning, HSE chief executive Paul Reid tweeted: “A great sign as our ICU numbers drop to 99 and hospitalisations to 401. 

“Further protections will happen throughout this weekend as GPs continue to vaccinate more over 80+ year olds.” 

Vaccine roll-out

Yesterday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin downplayed suggestions that Ireland could engage with individual states for unused Covid-19 vaccines.

Martin said other countries will use their vaccine supplies to protect their own populations.

He said Germany has “made it very clear to us that they’ll be using all the vaccines they have”. 

France is planning to give AstraZeneca vaccines to people over the age of 65.

Speaking to reporters in Galway, Martin said: “Most countries are focused on getting their own vaccinations programmes done. The issue is really around the manufacturing and the production.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

It was reported on Thursday that the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has asked the vaccine high-level task force to examine whether Ireland can procure extra vaccines in parallel with the EU supply deal.

A number of TDs had asked what was being done to get more vaccine supplies, pointing out that other countries in the EU were striking their own separate deals, including Germany.

“I have asked the task force to take at look at what other legitimate avenues might be available,” Donnelly said. 

The Taoiseach said yesterday that a firm stance was being taken at the European Commission level and the important factor was the arrival of the filled vials from manufacturers.

He said: “AstraZeneca are saying that they will make up the shortfalls so far, but we will see as time goes on. We are confident of significant additional supplies.”

He expressed optimism on meeting vaccination targets over the next number of months.

The Taoiseach added: “Europe is making additional efforts to increase capacity and supply.”

With reporting by Press Association

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie