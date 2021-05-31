Coronavirus: 378 new cases confirmed in Ireland

File image of Professor Philip Nolan, Dr Tony Holohan and Dr Ronan Glynn at a press briefing last month.

File image of Professor Philip Nolan, Dr Tony Holohan and Dr Ronan Glynn at a press briefing last month.

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have reported a further 378 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Department of Health said there are 98 people in hospital being treated for Covid-19, with 35 of those patients in intensive care units.

Data relating to the number of deaths associated with Covid-19, as well as case numbers by county, have been affected by the cyber attack on the HSE IT systems.

Today’s figures did not contain any information about whether there were any other deaths due to the virus.

Yesterday, there were 374 Covid-19 cases confirmed in Ireland. A total of 99 patients were in hospital, 35 of whom were in ICU.