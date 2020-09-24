Coronavirus: 3 deaths and 324 new cases confirmed in Ireland

A FURTHER 324 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, the Department of Health has said this evening.

The total number of confirmed cases is now at 33,994.

In a statement, it said that a further three people confirmed to have Covid-19 have died.

The death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland is 1,797 .

Of the new cases, 167 are in Dublin, 42 in Donegal, 34 in Cork, 13 in Monahan, 12 in Kildare, 8 in Cavan, 6 in Limerick, 6 in Meath, 6 in Roscommon and 5 in Wicklow, with the remaining 25 cases in 11 counties.

Community transmission was identified in 81 of the new cases, while 52% were associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case.

64% of today’s cases are in people under 45 years of age.

Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said: “Public health doctors are coming across more cases arising from people who are close contacts of confirmed cases and are not restricting the movements.

“Remember that Covid-19 is highly contagious and you can be infectious without symptoms. If you are a close contact of a confirmed case please follow the guidelines on hse.ie and restrict your movements for 14 days – do not go to school or work, do not have visitors to your home, do not go to the shop or pharmacy unless it is absolutely necessary.”

“Please avail of a test when it is offered. Last week 1 in 10 close contacts who had a test were found to be positive – many of them had no symptoms.”

Cabinet is set to confirm new restrictions for Donegal this evening, on foot of a recent spike in cases in the county.