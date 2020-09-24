#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Thursday 24 September 2020
Advertisement

Coronavirus: 3 deaths and 324 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The latest figures were announced by the Department of Health this evening.

By Sean Murray Thursday 24 Sep 2020, 5:40 PM
1 hour ago 89,564 Views 123 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5213863
Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn at yesterday's press conference.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn at yesterday's press conference.
Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn at yesterday's press conference.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

A FURTHER 324 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, the Department of Health has said this evening.

The total number of confirmed cases is now at 33,994.

In a statement, it said that a further three people confirmed to have Covid-19 have died.

The death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland is 1,797 .

Of the new cases, 167 are in Dublin, 42 in Donegal, 34 in Cork, 13 in Monahan, 12 in Kildare, 8 in Cavan, 6 in Limerick, 6 in Meath, 6 in Roscommon and 5 in Wicklow, with the remaining 25 cases in 11 counties.

Community transmission was identified in 81 of the new cases, while 52% were associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case.

Related Reads

23.09.20 Contact tracers to begin asking community transmission cases about visits to pubs and restaurants
23.09.20 'An awful lot of young people might have to die' if we were to pursue herd immunity strategy, Prof Nolan says

64% of today’s cases are in people under 45 years of age. 

Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said: “Public health doctors are coming across more cases arising from people who are close contacts of confirmed cases and are not restricting the movements.

“Remember that Covid-19 is highly contagious and you can be infectious without symptoms. If you are a close contact of a confirmed case please follow the guidelines on hse.ie and restrict your movements for 14 days – do not go to school or work, do not have visitors to your home, do not go to the shop or pharmacy unless it is absolutely necessary.”

“Please avail of a test when it is offered. Last week 1 in 10 close contacts who had a test were found to be positive – many of them had no symptoms.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Cabinet is set to confirm new restrictions for Donegal this evening, on foot of a recent spike in cases in the county. 

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (123)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie