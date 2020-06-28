Phase Three begins tomorrow and the US continues to break infection rate records: Today's Covid-19 main points

A medic waits for a patient to test for Covid-19 in the Alexandra township in South Africa.

HEALTH OFFICIALS YESTERDAY confirmed there has been a further 23 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Department of Health also confirmed a further six people have died from the virus.

It brings the total number of confirmed cases here to 25,437 while the death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland is now 1,734.

Internationally, China’s recent spike in cases has stabilised while the US continues to experience significant surges in the disease.

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:

Over 10 million people have been infected with Covid-19 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Creches are reopening tomorrow and childcare facilities have to change the way they operate.

China’s cases have stabilised but the US is still in big trouble.

South Korea is allowing people to attend sports games but in reduced numbers.

Hairdressers and barbers will reopen tomorrow but clients are going to have a very different experience. Here are what changes they should be expecting.

France is holding elections which were postponed due to the virus.

Rio de Janeiro in Brazil will allow football fans into stadiums from July 10 despite over 1.2 million registered cases of the disease in the country.

It is now compulsory to wear masks in Iran.