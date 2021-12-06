#Open journalism No news is bad news

Coronavirus: 2,950 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The Department of Health confirmed the latest figures today.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 6 Dec 2021, 5:58 PM
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 2,950 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland this afternoon.

As of 8am today, 536 people are in hospital with Covid-19, including 110 who are in ICU.

Yesterday, 5,156 new cases were confirmed while 503 Covid-19 patients were in hospital, of whom 114 were in ICU.

Dr Tony Holohan said: “During these winter months it is vital that if any of us experience symptoms of Covid-19, we isolate immediately and arrange a PCR test.

“We all know the actions to prevent the spread of Covid-19 – good hand hygiene, wearing a face covering, meeting others outdoors where possible and, when indoors, opening windows and ensuring good ventilation, keeping our distance and, of course, coming forward for vaccination and booster dose when eligible.

“The ongoing efforts by all of us to work with the public health advice during this pandemic continues to be fundamental to our work to drive down the incidence of Covid-19 in our communities.”

Garreth MacNamee
