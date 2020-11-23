#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 23 November 2020
Coronavirus: No deaths and 252 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The latest figures were confirmed by health officials this evening.

By Sean Murray Monday 23 Nov 2020, 5:54 PM
18 minutes ago 18,625 Views 45 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5276058
Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan.
Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

A FURTHER 252 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has said this evening.

In a statement, it said that no further people confirmed to have Covid-19 have died.

The death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland is 2,022, and the total number of confirmed cases is now at 70,711.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 124 are men / 128 are women 
  • 65% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 34 years old 
  • 88 are in Dublin, 26 in Cork, 21 in Kilkenny, 16 in Louth, 16 in Mayo and the remaining 85 are spread across 20 counties 

Ireland’s six-week period of Level 5 restrictions is due to expire next Tuesday 1 December.

However, it is not yet clear what measures will take effect from that date with the number of daily new cases remaining high. 

Cabinet is due to meet tomorrow to discuss the matter with NPHET set to make its recommendation to government on Thursday.

The Taoiseach said today that the Level 5 exit plan will be decided and made public “either Thursday of Friday”. 

Micheál Martin said Level 3 and Level 5 restrictions have worked, saying that the narrative stating otherwise recently is not helpful. The numbers have come “way down”, he said, adding that he wants them to drop further in the coming days.

The Taoiseach said that the government would have to “bear in mind” the effect that household visitor restrictions had on stemming the spread of the virus. 

“What has emerged is that the restriction of visitors to households, after we had introduced Level 3, seems to have had an impact. So we have to bear that in mind,” he said.  

Martin added the government will be looking at international evidence as well as the Irish experience about how best to plot a course forward. 

More to follow…

With reporting from Christina Finn, Rónán Duffy and Orla Dwyer 

Sean Murray
