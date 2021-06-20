Coronavirus: 288 new cases confirmed in Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed 288 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Department of Health has reported that 49 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital today, of whom 15 are in ICU.

Data relating to the number of deaths associated with Covid-19, as well as case numbers by county, have been affected by the cyber attack on the HSE IT systems.

Today’s figures did not contain any information about whether there were any other deaths due to the virus.

Vaccine registration opened today for people aged 35-39. It is expected that this group will receive their first does within three to four weeks.

According to the most recent figures, 61% of the adult population have received one dose and 31% are fully vaccinated.