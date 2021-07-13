#Open journalism No news is bad news

Government moves to clarify 'misunderstanding' as it's confirmed GPs won't issue recovery certs

Tourism Minister Catherine Martin earlier said people would be able to get the certs from their GPs.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 13 Jul 2021, 1:07 PM
Minister of State Ossian Smyth and Tourism Minister Catherine Martin
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

PEOPLE LOOKING TO obtain a Covid-19 recovery certificate should not contact their GPs, Minister of State Ossian Smyth has clarified following a “misunderstanding” that GPs would have a role in issuing the certs. 

Minister for Tourism Catherine Martin told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland today that those who have recovered from Covid-19 can apply to apply to their GP or testing centre for a recovery certificate. 

“The recovery cert is available from a GP or from a test centre and the cert can also be requested if you ring the HSE helpline,” Martin said. 

The HSE has clarified it has no responsibility for the establishment, or operation, of the national call centre which will answer queries regarding the EU Digital Covid Certificate. 

An Oireachtas committee earlier today heard a call centre will be set up from 19 July where people can request the Digital Covid Cert. This call centre will also handle requests from people who previously had Covid-19 and wish to apply for their recovery certs.

Minister Smyth this morning clarified that people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last six months and want a recovery certificate should not ring their GP or test centres. 

Speaking on RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne, Smyth said there has been a “misunderstanding” and GPs won’t have a role in the issuing of the certificates. 

“If you were tested positive for Covid in the last six months by the HSE do not ring your GP and ask for a letter and do not ask your vaccination centre,” Smyth said. 

“I apologise for that, there was a misunderstanding,” he said. 

Smyth said that people who have had Covid-19 in the last six months will be able to contact a call centre which will then issue a recovery certificate. 

Fully vaccinated people began receiving their Digital Covid Certificates this week. People who were vaccinated via the HSE portal are receiving their certs via email. Those who were vaccinated by their GP or in a pharmacy are receiving it in the post.

Approximately 160,000 paper vaccine certs were sent via post yesterday, with more to be sent out in batches throughout the week. Around one million certs will be issued via email between yesterday and tomorrow. A total of 1.8 million certs are expected to be delivered by next Monday.

Those receiving their cert by email will find it contains a ‘Do not reply’ message from the Department of Health. The email will also have a cover note explaining what the certificate is.

With reporting by Céimin Burke

