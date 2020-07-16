This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 19 °C Thursday 16 July, 2020
Q&A: What do you want to know about Ireland's Covid-19 restrictions and health advice?

Are you confused about what you’re being told you should and shouldn’t do?

By Michelle Hennessy Thursday 16 Jul 2020, 11:53 AM
Image: RollingNews.ie
AS THE COUNTRY re-opens from the Covid-19 lockdown, measures and restrictions are regularly being updated – sometimes week-to-week.

Yesterday, the government announced a range of new restrictions and advice, including a delayed re-opening of pubs, plans to make it mandatory to wear masks in shops and advice limiting gatherings in homes.

We were also told that the much-awaited ‘green list’ of countries to which it’s considered safe to travel will be published on Monday.

Some of these announcements refer to measures that will be mandatory – with legislation to back them up – while some relate to guidelines or advice, rather than ‘rules’ that will be enforced.

This distinction has caused confusion in the past – particularly in relation to the public health advice about face coverings and whether they should be worn on public transport. Eventually that measure was made law due to low compliance. 

With that in mind we’re bringing back our Covid-19 Q&A series to help provide a bit of clarity for readers about what they have to do, what they should if they want to keep themselves and those around them safe, and to expand on the science behind the latest recommendations from NPHET. 

Throughout the pandemic we’ve been speaking to experts in public health, microbiology, consumer rights and a range of other disciplines to bring you the most up to date information on the virus and Ireland’s response to it. 

So if there’s an aspect of the current public health advice in Ireland that you’re confused about or want to know more about, send a question to: answers@thejournal.ie.

We’ll do our best to answer as many as possible by this weekend.

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

