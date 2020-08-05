Poll: Do you agree with the latest measures taken by government to curb the spread of Covid-19?

Taoiseach Micheál Martin (right), with acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar behind him.

YESTERDAY, THE GOVERNMENT announced a delay to the fourth phase of re-opening the country.

In a bitter blow to publicans across the country, pubs that don’t serve food won’t re-open next Monday.

Nightclubs and casinos will also remain closed, and this will be reviewed again on 31 August.

Separately, restaurants and pubs that are open at this time will need to be closed to customers by 11pm.

The government also took five destinations off the Green List and said that face coverings will be mandatory in shops from 10 August.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he wanted pub owners to know he had “enormous sympathy for their plight” and added that “this virus is taking away their ability to earn a living”.

The number of cases of Covid-19 reported daily in Ireland has increased in recent weeks, and people have been urged by the government to continue following the public health guidelines.

So, today we’re asking you: Do you agree with the latest measures taken by government to curb the spread of Covid-19?

