This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 18 °C Wednesday 5 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Do you agree with the latest measures taken by government to curb the spread of Covid-19?

The Taoiseach said yesterday he had “enormous sympathy” for the plight of publicans.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 5 Aug 2020, 8:27 AM
20 minutes ago 7,470 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5168059
Taoiseach Micheál Martin (right), with acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar behind him.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Taoiseach Micheál Martin (right), with acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar behind him.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin (right), with acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar behind him.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

YESTERDAY, THE GOVERNMENT announced a delay to the fourth phase of re-opening the country

In a bitter blow to publicans across the country, pubs that don’t serve food won’t re-open next Monday.

Nightclubs and casinos will also remain closed, and this will be reviewed again on 31 August. 

Separately, restaurants and pubs that are open at this time will need to be closed to customers by 11pm

The government also took five destinations off the Green List and said that face coverings will be mandatory in shops from 10 August. 

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he wanted pub owners to know he had “enormous sympathy for their plight” and added that “this virus is taking away their ability to earn a living”. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The number of cases of Covid-19 reported daily in Ireland has increased in recent weeks, and people have been urged by the government to continue following the public health guidelines. 

So, today we’re asking you: Do you agree with the latest measures taken by government to curb the spread of Covid-19?


Poll Results:

Yes (263)
No (117)
Not sure (21)



  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie