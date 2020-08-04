This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Pubs not serving food to stay closed as government pushes back Phase 4 reopening

“I wish I was in a position to share better news today, but I am not,” Taoiseach Micheál Martin said after Cabinet met.

File photo.
Image: RollingNews.ie
File photo.
File photo.
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE GOVERNMENT HAS decided against allowing pubs that don’t serve food to reopen on 10 August, delaying their reopening for a second time.

Hotel bars, nightclubs and casinos will also remain closed; this will be reviewed again on 31 August. 

“I know this will come as a bitter disappointment to many people… I know this will come as a blow to pub owners,” Taoiseach Micheál Martin said, adding that Ireland’s number of cases per 100,000 had tripled between July and August (from 2.5 to 7.5).

“International evidence shows very clearly that pubs and nightclubs reopening too early leads directly to an increase in community transmission,” Martin said.

Face coverings will also be made mandatory in shops and shopping centres from next Monday, 10 August.

Following a meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) this morning, Cabinet met today at 4pm and discussed two contentious subjects related to Covid-19 restrictions.

The first is whether to move to Phase 4 on 10 August, and allow pubs that don’t serve food to reopen for the first time since March.

Some pubs that serve food were allowed to open on 29 June as part of Phase 3. With the requirement to have a substantial meal during a limited time period at these pubs, public health experts viewed them as restaurants for the purposes of how the virus spreads.

All other pubs were originally meant to reopen on 20 July as part of Phase 4, but this was postponed until 10 August. After an increase in cases, and with advice from NPHET taken into account, Cabinet has decided to delay the reopening of over 3,500 pubs again.

The number of people allowed to gather outdoors at organised events is to stay at 200, and indoor gatherings will remain limited to 50 (as part of Phase 4, those limits were to increase to 500 and 100 respectively)

There were 85 confirmed Covid-19 cases on Thursday, followed by 38 on Friday, 45 on Saturday, 53 on Sunday, and 46 yesterday. There were 45 new confirmed cases today.

Earlier today, the World Health Organisation’s Dr Mike Ryan said that pubs may need to reopen on a county-by-county basis depending on the local Covid-19 threat levels.

Cabinet also reviewed Ireland’s travel ‘green list’, or the list of countries Irish people can travel to without restricting their movements on their return.

The Taoiseach confirmed this evening that Cyprus, Malta, Gibraltar and Monaco, and San Marino have been removed from Ireland’s green list.

- With reporting from Christina Finn.

