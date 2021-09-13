#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 13 September 2021
Tánaiste says proposals to scale back Covid testing 'make sense'

A paper drawn up for NPHET suggested children under 13 with mild symptoms should no longer be tested.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 13 Sep 2021, 11:42 AM
22 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/5547902
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

THE TÁNAISTE HAS said proposals to scale back testing for fully vaccinated people and children ‘make sense’ now that the country has achieved high levels of vaccination

A paper, released to a number of publications under the Freedom of Information Act, was drawn up for the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) in July this year, but public health officials have not yet advised that these actions be taken.

The paper proposed to discourage the testing of mildly symptomatic children under the age of 13 and to remove the requirement for vaccinated adults to get a test, even if they have mild symptoms.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland today, Leo Varadkar said that while he had seen reports, he has not seen advice from NPHET on the proposal.

“Speaking as a doctor, it does make sense to me,” he said. “Because of the vaccination programme Covid is now a virus we can live with.”

Varadkar said managing the virus in the future will be similar to the way in which flu has been managed and the current testing capacity will not be necessary.

The proposal paper also suggested that fully vaccinated close contacts would no longer have to be tested, a policy that has been introduced since the paper was written in July. 

In a statement, the Department of Health said the public health response to Covid-19 is kept under ongoing review, including approaches to testing, contact tracing, outbreak management, surveillance and sequencing.

“This review will inform the development of a future public health response strategy and approach for the coming months.”

NPHET is meeting today and is expected to discuss the current requirements for children who are close contacts of a positive case to isolate for 14 days. There are around 12,000 pupils absent from school as a result.

