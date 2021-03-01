Covid-19 testing centre at Aviva Stadium stood down by Defence Forces

THE COVID-19 COMMUNITY test centre at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin has been stood down.

The facility had been operated by the Defence Forces from 14 May 2020 to yesterday 28 February 2021.

In a statement this morning, the Defence Forces said that its work in assisting the HSE during the pandemic would now switch to supporting the national quarantine programme and mass vaccination sites.

The operation at Lansdowne Road was led by the 7th Infantry Battalion out of Cathal Brugha Barracks.

The site is now being stood down. Source: Defence Forces

Clinically trained swab testers were also drawn from the entire Defence Forces.

Since it opened last May, around 65,000 tests were carried at the facility.

On any given day, up to 40 staff were present with most involved in marshalling, traffic management, inventory management and stock control.

The now-closed testing centre at the Aviva Stadium is one of a number around the country.

Over 100,000 tests a week are still carried out at these centres. In the past 24 hours, 18,000 tests have been carried out across the country.

Last night, six deaths and a further 612 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Ireland.