#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Tuesday 8 June 2021
Advertisement

Covid vaccines: Three million doses have been administered in Ireland

Around 25% of the adult population are fully vaccinated.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 8 Jun 2021, 5:32 PM
1 hour ago 21,283 Views 16 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5459572
Image: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie

OVER THREE MILLION Covid-19 vaccine doses have now been administered in Ireland.

More than 50% of the adult population have received one dose, while around 25% have received two doses and are fully vaccinated.

Minster for Health Stephen Donnelly confirmed this afternoon that more than three million doses have been administered. 

 

Precise figures on vaccinations are not being published by the HSE currently because of the disruption caused by the ransomware attack on its systems. 

However, an estimated 2,100,000 have received a first dose (53% of the eligible population) and around another 1,000,000 (25%) have received a second dose.

Over the weekend, Donnelly thanked everyone working in the vaccination programme who helped get the country through the rollout to date.

Donnelly said there has been a “huge response” from people who have been eligible so far.

“For everybody who isn’t yet eligible, let me promise you, let me assure you, that we are doing everything we can to make sure you get an option for a vaccine as soon as possible,” he said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“We’re getting them out the doors as soon as they come in.”

The minister received his first vaccine dose at a vaccination centre in Greystones, Co Wicklow, on Saturday.

Public health officials confirmed 271 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.

77 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital, including 27 in ICU, the Department of Health reported.

With reporting by Lauren Boland

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie