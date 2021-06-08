Covid vaccines: Three million doses have been administered in Ireland

OVER THREE MILLION Covid-19 vaccine doses have now been administered in Ireland.

More than 50% of the adult population have received one dose, while around 25% have received two doses and are fully vaccinated.

Minster for Health Stephen Donnelly confirmed this afternoon that more than three million doses have been administered.

Precise figures on vaccinations are not being published by the HSE currently because of the disruption caused by the ransomware attack on its systems.

However, an estimated 2,100,000 have received a first dose (53% of the eligible population) and around another 1,000,000 (25%) have received a second dose.

Over the weekend, Donnelly thanked everyone working in the vaccination programme who helped get the country through the rollout to date.

Donnelly said there has been a “huge response” from people who have been eligible so far.

“For everybody who isn’t yet eligible, let me promise you, let me assure you, that we are doing everything we can to make sure you get an option for a vaccine as soon as possible,” he said.

“We’re getting them out the doors as soon as they come in.”

The minister received his first vaccine dose at a vaccination centre in Greystones, Co Wicklow, on Saturday.

Public health officials confirmed 271 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.

77 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital, including 27 in ICU, the Department of Health reported.

With reporting by Lauren Boland