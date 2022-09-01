Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Thursday 1 September 2022
People aged 12-49 with long-term conditions can now get another Covid vaccine booster dose

Healthcare workers are also now being invited to book their next booster.

By Céimin Burke Thursday 1 Sep 2022, 6:15 AM
6 minutes ago 89 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5854694
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

APPOINTMENTS HAVE OPENED for people aged from 12 to 49 years-old with long term health conditions and healthcare workers to book their next Covid-19 booster vaccine.

Those who have long-term conditions – such as diabetes, asthma or heart disease – are being encouraged to come forward for their second booster.

This second booster vaccine will be available to those who have already received their initial vaccine course and one booster dose.

The latest shot is available once it has been four months since the person’s last Covid-19 vaccine or since they they were last infected with the virus

People can book an appointment online for a HSE vaccination clinic or check with participating GPs and pharmacies to receive their dose.

The HSE and Children’s Health Ireland will soon make a first booster dose available to children aged 5-11 years who are immunocompromised.

The health service said it will continue to be active over the next few weeks in its services, in the media and online, encouraging people to come forward for Covid-19 vaccines.

The HSE said it strongly urges people who have not yet received a coronavirus vaccine to consider attending a walk-in clinic or to register for an appointment.

The HSE’s Chief Clinical Officer, Dr Colm Henry, said: “We know that those who have long-term health conditions are at greater risk from serious illness from Covid-19. Getting a second booster vaccine now will help protect these people, particularly as we come into the autumn.

“We are now also calling Healthcare Workers for their next Covid-19 booster. We know immunity from Covid-19 vaccination and previous Covid-19 infection decreases over time so getting your booster when it’s due will give you the best protection from serious illness, and increase immunity against infection from Covid-19,” Dr Henry added.

