Friday 4 March 2022
Parents of children aged 12-15 can now book their child's Covid booster online

Walk-in centres will also be operational for this booster.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 4 Mar 2022, 11:26 AM
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
PARENTS OF CHILDREN aged between 12 and 15 years can book an appointment for their child online to get a booster vaccine.

The HSE said it will begin to offer the booster from this Saturday at vaccine centres nationwide. Walk-in clinics will also be available this weekend, the HSE said.

Dr Lucy Jessop, Director of Public Health, National Immunisation Office (NIO) said: “As we have seen society opening up in recent weeks, this next stage of the booster vaccine programme is welcome as it will give us even more protection against Covid-19 as we move forward.

“For 12 to 15 year olds, it’s important to leave a gap of 6 months between the last Covid-19 vaccine or if they had Covid-19. We would encourage everyone to come forward as the booster dose offers the best protection against the serious effects of Covid-19.”

The HSE said that the 12-15 group need to wait six months between their last dose and their booster. This is reduced to three months if the child is immunocompromised. 

There is also a six-month gap between your booster and when you contracted Covid. 

The online booking facility can be accessed here. Further details on the walk-in clinics are available here.

Garreth MacNamee
