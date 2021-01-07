#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 7 January 2021
HSE says 15,314 people have received the Covid vaccine so far

The figures were released this afternoon.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 7 Jan 2021, 2:33 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Rido
Image: Shutterstock/Rido

THE HSE HAS announced that 15,314 people have so far received the Covid-19 vaccine in the Republic of Ireland. 

Speaking at a press conference, the HSE’s chief executive Reid confirmed that these people had all received the Pfizer/BioNTech jab. 

The HSE said it hopes to have 35,000 people inoculated by the end of this week. 

Just under 41,000 doses were received by the health service this week – 27,300 have already been delivered. 

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the country will receive 110,000 doses of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine was has been approved for use in the EU.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) gave the green light to the second Covid-19 vaccine for Europe yesterday afternoon.  

“We got a provisional schedule late last night on Moderna that says that for quarter one… we are expecting to receive 110,000 vaccines, and we hope there’s more,” the minister said. 

In the first three months of this year, Ireland is set to receive about 360,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 110,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Both vaccines require two doses for each person.

Meanwhile, Cathal Berry became the first TD to receive the jab. Berry, who previously worked as a GP, received the vaccine as he helped administer it to residents and staff at a nursing home in south Dublin. 

 

 

With reporting by Michelle Hennessey

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

