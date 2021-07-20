#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 19°C Tuesday 20 July 2021
Advertisement

Philip Nolan: Wave of infection in young people will 'break through vaccine protection' in vulnerable groups

Nolan said Ireland needs to be “very cautious” faced with the Delta variant.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 20 Jul 2021, 9:38 AM
9 minutes ago 1,525 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5500144

A WAVE OF Covid-19 infection in younger people in Ireland will break through the protection offered by vaccines and lead to serious infections among older and vulnerable groups, Professor Philip Nolan has warned. 

In a series of tweets last night, Nolan said the current rise in cases is “comparable to or steeper than” the early part of previous waves.

He said this will not translate into severe disease and mortality in the same way as before, but numbers in hospital are rising, with 101 this Covid patients in hospital yesterday morning.

Nolan noted that case numbers on Sundays and early in the week tend to be lower and figures over the next few days will be an important indicator.

Cases now are mainly concentrated in older teens and younger adults, he said, but health officials are beginning to see an increase in incidence across other age groups including those aged 65 and older. 

“Incidence in those aged 16-29 years is rising rapidly, is higher than we have seen since the end of January 2021, and higher than the October 2020 peak,” he said. 

“Incidence varies by county, but most counties have a 7-day incidence significantly greater than 50% of their 14-day incidence, indicating rapid growth in those counties.”

Professor Nolan said a wave of infection in young people will cause severe illness and long-term complications in a sizeable minority and will “break through the protection of vaccination to cause dangerous infections in older and vulnerable people”.

“We know what we need to do: support those not yet fully vaccinated to socialise safely outdoors and distanced, and we all need to self-isolate and seek a test if symptomatic, avoid crowds and crowded spaces, and take the basic public health and hygiene precautions,” he said.

Indoor dining

Government officials will meet later today with representatives from the restaurant and pub sectors to discuss guidelines for the safe reopening of indoor dining.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Areas such as social distancing, ventilation and time limits are up for discussion. 

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland today, Restaurants Association of Ireland Chief Executive Adrian Cummins said the RAI has a “bone of contention” over when customers will have to present their proof of vaccination.

Cummins said it should be required at the point of sale in certain premises, such as food courts, as businesses would otherwise have to employ additional staff. 

He said he does not expect that numbers who are allowed to sit together at tables will change.

“We want to make sure everyone is on board, it’s vital that when we reopen our businesses, hopefully from next week, that that is the end, there’s no going back and we have to start living with Covid in the future as an industry and as an economy and society,” he said.

Tomorrow Cabinet will give the final sign off on the reopening of indoor dining in pubs and restaurants.

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie