Coronavirus: 4,004 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 4,004 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am today, 481 people are in hospital with the coronavirus disease, including 111 patients in intensive care units.

Yesterday, 4,115 new cases were confirmed, a total of 511 Covid-19 patients were in hospital and 110 people were in ICU.

Booster clinics around the country are continuing to experience long queues as the HSE encourages people to get jabbed once again.

HSE Chief Paul Reid has said that hospitals around the country will be “under real pressure” in the coming weeks, and has urged people to get their booster vaccine when offered.