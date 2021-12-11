#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Saturday 11 December 2021
Advertisement

Coronavirus: 4,004 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The Department of Health confirmed the latest figures today.

By Jane Moore Saturday 11 Dec 2021, 1:07 PM
48 minutes ago 11,821 Views 16 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5627023
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 4,004 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am today, 481 people are in hospital with the coronavirus disease, including 111 patients in intensive care units.

Yesterday, 4,115 new cases were confirmed, a total of 511 Covid-19 patients were in hospital and 110 people were in ICU.

Booster clinics around the country are continuing to experience long queues as the HSE encourages people to get jabbed once again.

HSE Chief Paul Reid has said that hospitals around the country will be “under real pressure” in the coming weeks, and has urged people to get their booster vaccine when offered.

Related Reads

10.12.21 An estimated 850,000 passengers will pass through Dublin Airport this Christmas
09.12.21 Govt says it was 'too complicated' to bring in targeted hospitality supports and instead extends EWSS
09.12.21 Opinion: Young people have sacrificed more than any other group, it's time this was recognised

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie