Coronavirus: 7,411 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have been notified of 7,411 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today with Omicron now accounting for almost three-quarters of cases in Ireland.

As of 8am, 390 people were in hospital with the virus, 98 of whom are in intensive care.

Yesterday, 6,307 new cases were confirmed, a total of 429 Covid-19 patients were in hospital and 100 people were in ICU.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said on Wednesday that there had been 55 deaths notified to them in the past week, bringing Ireland’s total to 5,890. In the previous week, there had been 47 deaths notified.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, said as Omicron becomes the dominant strain cases are set to rise.

“With Omicron now accounting for almost three quarters of cases in Ireland, today’s high number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is not unexpected, and we expect to see a rapid increase in case figures over the coming short period of time.

“It is imperative that all of us, to the greatest extent possible, make every effort we can in the next two to three weeks to only meet with members of our own households. Consider you plans over the Christmas period and into the early part of the New Year and try to keep your contacts as low as possible.

“If someone in the household receives a “detected” or “positive” test result either via a PCR test or an antigen test, then all members of the household should restrict their movements and not attend work or socialise with others,” he said.

Dr Holohan said that he and his team understand the difficulties of limiting social contacts at this time of year but he said it was critical to follow the advice.

“Even though we recognise that it is very difficult at this time of year to stay away from loved ones, it is really important that anyone who receives confirmation of a confirmed COVID-19 infection self-isolate for ten days.

“If you are identified as a close contact and have received a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine, then you should restrict your movements for five days. If you have not yet been boosted, you should restrict your movements for ten days. More information is available on www.hse.ie,” he added.

Dr Holohan also said that people who have not recieved the booster must take precautions also.

“This includes avoiding risky environments and keeping your contacts as low as possible. All of the available evidence indicates that a booster vaccine will offer good protection against infection with the Omicron variant.

“If you have recently arrived in Ireland from overseas, then you are advised to take an antigen test for the five days following your arrival into Ireland. If you experience any symptoms of COVID-19, however mild, then you must self-isolate immediately and arrange a PCR test,” he added.