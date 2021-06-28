#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 28 June 2021
Coronavirus: 305 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The latest figures were confirmed by the Department of Health this afternoon.

By Céimin Burke Monday 28 Jun 2021, 5:03 PM
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 305 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Department of Health has reported that 49 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital today, including 16 people in intensive care units.

Data relating to the number of deaths associated with the coronavirus disease, as well as case numbers by county, have been affected by the cyber attack on the HSE IT systems.

Today’s figures did not contain any information about whether there were any other deaths due to the illness.

Yesterday, 340 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland. There were 47 people in hospital, with 15 of them in ICU.

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

