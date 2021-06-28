Coronavirus: 305 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 305 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Department of Health has reported that 49 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital today, including 16 people in intensive care units.

Data relating to the number of deaths associated with the coronavirus disease, as well as case numbers by county, have been affected by the cyber attack on the HSE IT systems.

Today’s figures did not contain any information about whether there were any other deaths due to the illness.

Yesterday, 340 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland. There were 47 people in hospital, with 15 of them in ICU.