Lowest number of new cases since mid-March and Obama hits out at US response: Today's Covid-19 main points

BUSINESSES ACROSS THE country are preparing to re-open tomorrow, when Ireland officially enters Phase One of the government’s roadmap for easing Covid-19 restrictions.

Although the majority of workplaces will remain closed, tomorrow will see the return of some non-essential retail services such as garden centres and hardware stores, as well as outdoor workers like gardeners and construction workers.

Last night, health officials announced 92 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, the lowest number of new daily cases since the middle of March.

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has called for a cross-party agreement on a mechanism to stop women returning from maternity leave from being excluded from the government’s wage subsidy scheme.

The Association of Optometrists Ireland has encouraged the public with eye-care needs to go to their provider ahead of their re-opening tomorrow.

Here are today’s international Covid-19 main points:

Barack Obama has criticised some officials overseeing the coronavirus response, saying many “aren’t even pretending to be in charge”. Boris Johnson has called for more patience from the UK as the country plots a course back to normality from the Covid-19 crisis.

The combined annual wealth of those on the Sunday Times Rich List has fallen for the first time in a decade, with the pandemic hitting the value of assets owned by the super-rich.