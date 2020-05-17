This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 15 °C Sunday 17 May, 2020
'It's a safety issue': Shane Ross suggests expired learner permits won't be extended until tests return

Driving tests have been suspended indefinitely since April.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 17 May 2020, 2:50 PM
39 minutes ago 7,772 Views 26 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Simula
Image: Shutterstock/Simula

MINISTER FOR TRANSPORT Shane Ross has indicated that learner permits will not be extended beyond their expiry date until driving tests are allowed to resume.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1′s This Week, Ross said he would not allow provisional licences for learner drivers to be extended while Covid-19 restrictions prevent tests from taking place.

Driving tests have been suspended indefinitely since April and the validity of driving licences and NCT certificates has been extended under the Covid-19 emergency measures.

According to the National Driver Licence Service website, learner permits which expire from 1 March to 30 June have been extended by four months along with other licences.

However, learner permits can be renewed only after the holder books a driving test, with the system to do so currently suspended while tests are not taking place.

This means that those whose learner permits expire beyond 30 June or the four-month extension date will not be able to renew their licences until tests resume.

Ross told RTÉ Radio that he expected driving tests would not return until most other coronavirus restrictions had been eased, particularly as conducting tests involves close contact between a driver and a tester.

And he initially ruled out extending learner permits until tests resumed because of safety fears.

“It’s absolutely a safety issue, and it would be irresponsible of me to allow people with provisional licences who haven’t actually satisfied the requirements of getting a full licence to go on the road,” he said.

“I’m not going to do that. I’m going to continue with the rules as they are at the moment so that lives should be saved.

“Road deaths this year, very sadly, are actually up despite the fact that there are fewer cars on the roads and I’m looking at ways of reducing them again.”

In a statement to RTÉ, Ross later clarified that he meant that he did not intend to allow learner drivers to take to the road unaccompanied, but was keeping a possible extension of permits under review.

Earlier this week, independent Kerry TDs Danny and Michael Healy-Rae asked when driving tests would resume, as many of their younger constituents cannot get jobs without driving licences.

“When will young people who have learner permits be allowed to sit their driving tests?  When will the tests start again?,” Michael Healy-Rae said.

“Many of these people are front-line workers and need their vehicles to carry out their duties.”

