About 40,000 people in Ireland waiting for Covid-19 test

Members of the Defence Forces setting up a Covid-19 test centre in partnership with the Irish Naval Service, at Sir John Rogerson’s Quay, Dublin 2, yesterday.

Members of the Defence Forces setting up a Covid-19 test centre in partnership with the Irish Naval Service, at Sir John Rogerson’s Quay, Dublin 2, yesterday.

ABOUT 40,000 PEOPLE in Ireland are waiting to have a Covid-19 test, the HSE has said.

At a press briefing in Dublin this morning, HSE officials said the wait time is typically four to five days. People were again told to self-isolate while they wait for their test.

The HSE said, as more centres open and testing increases, there will be more confirmed cases. It’s essential to confirm where the cases are so that contact-tracing can be done, officials said.

As of today, there will be 35 testing centres nationwide. This will increase to 41 centres by Tuesday and additional centres are being planned. CEO Paul Reid said the HSE is in advanced negotiations internationally, including with China, to secure 100,000 more kits and extra ventilators.

The HSE is also working to double the bed capacity in Irish hospitals, another 10,000 beds, as the country deals with the coronavirus pandemic. Reid said this “will involve putting in field hospitals”.

There are currently 2,243 vacant beds in hospitals around the country, something described as “unprecedented” to prepare for the upcoming demand. This includes 173 vacant ICU beds.

More than 50,000 people have contacted the HSE as part of its recruitment drive.

Reid said about 1,500 nurses who are not currently working in the Irish health service have contacted the HSE, as have 200 doctors not working here and hundreds of ambulance personnel.

He said the immediate focus for recruitment is nurses and doctors.

Reid said the vast majority of people are obeying the guidelines set down by the HSE in terms of social distancing and restricted movements. He said it is “unfair” to solely blame young people for not adhering to the rules.

“We really need to call out all the public, the minority, who are reckless, to do the right thing.”

One of the new centres opening today is on the quays in Dublin city.

As personnel from the Defence Forces set up the testing centre yesterday, incorrect messages about a lockdown again began to circulate on WhatsApp and social media. We’ve debunked that claim here.

A number of tents were erected along Sir John Rogerson Quay in Dublin city, close to where the LÉ Samuel Beckett is berthed. The naval ship is being used to provide electricity for the testing centres.

A number of other pop-up testing facilities which have been established in the last week. These include the drive-through facility at Croke Park in Dublin. It is expected that there will be several more ad-hoc testing centres opened in the coming days.

The Defence Forces have been working with other arms of the State to provide assistance. Members have also been helping colleagues from the National Ambulance Service by manning the emergency number phone lines.

More to follow…