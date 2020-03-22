This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 22 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

About 40,000 people in Ireland waiting for Covid-19 test

HSE officials said the wait time is typically four to five days.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 22 Mar 2020, 12:05 PM
20 minutes ago 6,833 Views 22 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5054061
Members of the Defence Forces setting up a Covid-19 test centre in partnership with the Irish Naval Service, at Sir John Rogerson’s Quay, Dublin 2, yesterday.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Members of the Defence Forces setting up a Covid-19 test centre in partnership with the Irish Naval Service, at Sir John Rogerson’s Quay, Dublin 2, yesterday.
Members of the Defence Forces setting up a Covid-19 test centre in partnership with the Irish Naval Service, at Sir John Rogerson’s Quay, Dublin 2, yesterday.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

ABOUT 40,000 PEOPLE in Ireland are waiting to have a Covid-19 test, the HSE has said.

At a press briefing in Dublin this morning, HSE officials said the wait time is typically four to five days. People were again told to self-isolate while they wait for their test.

The HSE said, as more centres open and testing increases, there will be more confirmed cases. It’s essential to confirm where the cases are so that contact-tracing can be done, officials said.

As of today, there will be 35 testing centres nationwide. This will increase to 41 centres by Tuesday and additional centres are being planned. CEO Paul Reid said the HSE is in advanced negotiations internationally, including with China, to secure 100,000 more kits and extra ventilators.

The HSE is also working to double the bed capacity in Irish hospitals, another 10,000 beds, as the country deals with the coronavirus pandemic. Reid said this “will involve putting in field hospitals”.

There are currently 2,243 vacant beds in hospitals around the country, something described as “unprecedented” to prepare for the upcoming demand. This includes 173 vacant ICU beds.

More than 50,000 people have contacted the HSE as part of its recruitment drive.

Reid said about 1,500 nurses who are not currently working in the Irish health service have contacted the HSE, as have 200 doctors not working here and hundreds of ambulance personnel.

He said the immediate focus for recruitment is nurses and doctors.

Reid said the vast majority of people are obeying the guidelines set down by the HSE in terms of social distancing and restricted movements. He said it is “unfair” to solely blame young people for not adhering to the rules.

“We really need to call out all the public, the minority, who are reckless, to do the right thing.”

Related Read

21.03.20 Debunked: No, the 'lockdown' isn't here - that's the Defence Forces setting up a testing site on Dublin's quays

One of the new centres opening today is on the quays in Dublin city.

As personnel from the Defence Forces set up the testing centre yesterday, incorrect messages about a lockdown again began to circulate on WhatsApp and social media. We’ve debunked that claim here.

A number of tents were erected along Sir John Rogerson Quay in Dublin city, close to where the LÉ Samuel Beckett is berthed. The naval ship is being used to provide electricity for the testing centres.

A number of other pop-up testing facilities which have been established in the last week. These include the drive-through facility at Croke Park in Dublin. It is expected that there will be several more ad-hoc testing centres opened in the coming days.

The Defence Forces have been working with other arms of the State to provide assistance. Members have also been helping colleagues from the National Ambulance Service by manning the emergency number phone lines.

More to follow…

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (22)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie