This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 21 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Debunked: No, the 'lockdown' isn't here - that's the Defence Forces setting up a testing site on Dublin's quays

A Facebook post said the army was “setting up camp” on the quays.

By Garreth MacNamee Saturday 21 Mar 2020, 8:30 PM
38 minutes ago 19,593 Views 45 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5053846

PastedImage-32020

ANOTHER VIRAL IMAGE claiming that the country is heading for a lockdown has been doing the rounds on social media today. 

The photo, which shows Defence Forces personnel on Hanover Quay in Dublin, has been shared on WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter in the last six hours. 

In some versions being shared on WhatsApp, the photo is accompanied by a text saying “LOCKDOWN”. In another version on Facebook, the caption on the photo says: “Army seting up camp on the quays. Is this going to be a complete lockdown?”

In the last 1o days, TheJournal.ie has reported on bogus WhatsApp voice notes and dodgy messages all claiming that the country is about to be effectively put under martial law. 

They are all false – you can read these pieces here and here.  

ETpRkL7WsAAEVI4 The message doing the rounds.

So, is this “going to be a complete lockdown”? The answer is no.

What is actually happening is that members of the Defence Forces set up a Covid-19 testing site on the banks of the River Liffey.

A number of tents were erected along Hanover Quay in the capital. They will be used to safely test people presenting with symptoms of coronavirus. 

The LÉ Samuel Beckett is also berthed at the quay. It is being used to provide electricity for the testing centres along with other tasks. 

Tweet by @Óglaigh na hÉireann Source: Óglaigh na hÉireann/Twitter

Tweet by @Defence Forces Corps of Engineers Source: Defence Forces Corps of Engineers/Twitter

There have been a number of other pop-up testing facilities which have been established in the last week.

These include the drive-thru facility in Croke Park. It is expected that there will be several more ad-hoc testing centres created in the coming days.

The Defence Forces have been working with other arms of the State to provide assistance. 

So far, members have also been helping colleagues from the National Ambulance Service by manning the emergency number phonelines.

****

There is a lot of false news and scaremongering  being spread in Ireland at the moment about coronavirus. Here are some practical ways for you to assess whether the messages that you’re seeing – especially on WhatsApp – are true or not. 

STOP, THINK AND CHECK 

Look at where it’s coming from. Is it someone you know? Do they have a source for the information (e.g. the HSE website) or are they just saying that the information comes from someone they know? A lot of the false news being spread right now is from people claiming that messages from ‘a friend’ of theirs. Have a look yourself – do a quick Google search and see if the information is being reported elsewhere. 

Secondly, get the whole story, not just a headline. A lot of these messages have got vague information (“all the doctors at this hospital are panicking”) and don’t mention specific details. This is often – but not always a sign – that it may not be accurate. 

Finally, see how you feel after reading it. A lot of these false messages are designed to make people feel panicked. They’re deliberately manipulating your feelings to make you more likely to share it. If you feel panicked after reading something, check it out and see if it really is true.

TheJournal.ie’s FactCheck is a signatory to the International Fact-Checking Network’s Code of Principles. You can read it here. For information on how FactCheck works, what the verdicts mean, and how you can take part, check out our Reader’s Guide here. You can read about the team of editors and reporters who work on the factchecks here

Have you gotten a message on WhatsApp or Facebook or Twitter about coronavirus that you’re not sure about and want us to check it out? Message or mail us and we’ll look into debunking it. WhatsApp: 085 221 4696 or Email: answers@thejournal.ie 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (45)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie