Witness appeal after pedestrian (70) sustains 'life-threatening' injuries in collision with car

The incident happened on Wednesday at around 10.10pm on the Leopardstown Road, Dublin.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 18 Oct 2019, 6:55 PM
57 minutes ago 6,542 Views 6 Comments
Leopardstown Road, Dublin
Image: Google Street View
GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a 70-year-old man sustained life threatening injuries in a collision with a car in Dublin. 

The incident happened on Wednesday at around 10.10pm at pedestrian lights on the Leopardstown Road. 

The man collided with a car in the incident. 

He was later taken to St Vincent’s University Hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

Gardaí are appealing with anyone who was in the area of the Leopardstown Road between 10pm and 10.20pm who may have seen the incident, or drivers who may have dash cam footage, to contact Cabinteely Garda Station on 01 666 5400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station. 

