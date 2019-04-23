Teenager in critical condition after crash between van and car in Cork

A TEENAGER IS in a critical condition and three adults have been left seriously hurt after a crash between a car and a van in Co Cork this afternoon.

The accident happened shortly after 2pm today on the road from Innishannon to Cross Barry.

A teenage boy was a passenger in one of the vehicles and was seriously injured. Three adults were also taken to hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Motorists have been asked to avoid the Dunkereen Cross area for the next few hours as the road has been closed off.

Gardaí remain onsite and crash team investigators are examining the area. The cause of the crash is unknown at this juncture.

The injured boy is understood to be 16 old. He was assisted by paramedics at the scene before being transferred to hospital.

He is in a critical but stable condition.

All of the injured parties are being treated at Cork University Hospital. Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact gardai.