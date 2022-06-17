#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Friday 17 June 2022
Advertisement

Man (40s) dies following car crash in Laois

Another passenger in his 30s is being treated for non life threatening injuries.

By Emer Moreau Friday 17 Jun 2022, 8:00 AM
1 hour ago 7,100 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5792941
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

A MAN HAS died following a single-vehicle crash in Laois this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of the collision on the Ballacolla to Rathdowney Road, Ballacolla, Co. Laois, 21km from Portlaoise.

The collision occurred at approximately 1:00am.

The man was aged in his early 40s and was pronounced dead at the scene. A male passenger, aged in his early 30s, was treated at the scene for his injuries, believed to be non-life threatening.

The Ballacolla to Rathdowney Road (L1640) is closed between Moyne Cross (R434) and Rathmakelly Crossroads pending technical examination. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, and were travelling on the Rathdowney Road (L1640) between 12:30am and 1:30am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Portlaoise Road Garda Station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

About the author:

About the author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie