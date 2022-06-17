Man (40s) dies following car crash in Laois

A MAN HAS died following a single-vehicle crash in Laois this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of the collision on the Ballacolla to Rathdowney Road, Ballacolla, Co. Laois, 21km from Portlaoise.

Advertisement

The collision occurred at approximately 1:00am.

The man was aged in his early 40s and was pronounced dead at the scene. A male passenger, aged in his early 30s, was treated at the scene for his injuries, believed to be non-life threatening.

The Ballacolla to Rathdowney Road (L1640) is closed between Moyne Cross (R434) and Rathmakelly Crossroads pending technical examination. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, and were travelling on the Rathdowney Road (L1640) between 12:30am and 1:30am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Portlaoise Road Garda Station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.