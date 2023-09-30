Police in Northern Ireland investigate single-vehicle crash that left one man dead

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LAST UPDATE | 25 minutes ago
POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland are investigating the circumstances around a single-vehicle crash in Pomeroy, Co Tyrone, which left a man dead yesterday evening.
“Officers from the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit are continuing to investigate a single-vehicle road traffic collision on the Pomeroy Road, Pomeroy yesterday evening,” the PSNI said in a statement.
“Sadly, despite medical efforts, a man died at the scene following a collision with a Citroen Berlingo van.”
The PSNI thanked those who had responded to appeals for information following the incident.
“The response to date has greatly helped with our investigation and initial enquiries,” a spokesperson said.
“Enquiries are continuing at this time,” police said.
Anyone who was travelling on the Pomeroy Road on Friday evening between 11.20pm and 11.45pm and has dash-cam footage they may have captured, can make contact with the PSNI on 101. The reference number is 1944 29/09/23.
