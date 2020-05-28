Creche worker appears in court charged with assault of two year old in her care

A CRECHE WORKER has appeared in court charged with the assault of a two year old in her care.

At Gort District Court today, the 29-year-old south Galway woman appeared charged with committing the offence of mishandling of a child and ill-treating the child at a premises in south Galway on 21 June last.

The woman is charged with wilfully assaulting or ill-treating a child in a manner likely to cause unnecessary injury to the child’s health contrary to Section 246 of the Children’s Act.

Outlining the facts previously, Sergeant Daithi Cronin told the court: “As a member of staff of the creche, a two year old under the care of the creche was assaulted in some way and handled in a certain way.”

Asked what was the nature of the assault by Judge Patrick Durcan, Sergeant Cronin said that it involved the “pushing down onto a bed and the rough handling a child”.

After hearing an outline of the allegations against the accused, Judge Durcan stated that he would accept jurisdiction in the case and the case will be heard in the district court and not the circuit court.

The accused did not appear in person in court today due to Covid 19 restrictions but her solicitor, Ann Gillane appeared on her behalf.

There is CCTV footage of the alleged assault.

Gillane stated that she was still awaiting on full disclosure and Sergeant Cronin stated there is one witness statement outstanding and this would be sent on to Ms Gillane.

Judge Durcan stated that existing reporting restrictions in the case are to continue.

Judge Durcan adjourned the case to 25 June to see if a guilty or not guilty plea will be entered.

