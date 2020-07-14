This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 14 July, 2020
Credit Guarantee Scheme: Bill for €2 billion in loans to help Covid-hit businesses published

The scheme to help businesses hit by Covid-19 was held up until a new government was formed.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 14 Jul 2020, 7:10 AM
Minister for Enterprise Leo Varadkar arriving for a cabinet meeting.
Image: RollingNews.ie
Minister for Enterprise Leo Varadkar arriving for a cabinet meeting.
Minister for Enterprise Leo Varadkar arriving for a cabinet meeting.
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE GOVERNMENT HAS agreed to publish the Credit Guarantee (Amendment) Bill 2020, which will provide legislative basis for the largest credit guarantee scheme for businesses in the history of the State.

It will make overdrafts, term loans and working capital available for small- to medium-businesses (less than 500 employees) affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

It offers a payment-free period at the start, of 6 months to a year, where payments aren’t needed, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said.

It will ensure that SMEs, primary producers and small mid-caps can access liquidity to keep their businesses operating, as the economy restarts.

The new Covid-19 Credit Guarantee Scheme will make low cost loans available to businesses impacted by the pandemic, providing much needed liquidity as our economy continues to reopen, according to the Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar.

The Bill will remove the portfolio cap, which will increase potential maximum liability for the State of €1.6 billion; lenders will cover the remaining €400 million.

As with other credit guarantee schemes, the Covid-19 Scheme will be operated by the Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland and will be available through three banks; AIB, Bank of Ireland and Ulster Bank.

There will be an open call for applications in due course, the Department of Enterprise said.

The scheme was held up for weeks as a government needed to be formed to pass the required legislation through the Dáil and the Seanad (the new Taoiseach needed to appoint 11 Senators to the Seanad before they voted on legislation). 

The legislation is expected to go through the Oireachtas next week.

Minister Leo Varadkar said: “We want to help viable businesses to get through the difficult phase of reopening and deal with the new realities and challenges posed by Covid-19.

“The changes being made to this Scheme will bring our offering into line with similar schemes across Europe.

We want to give confidence to SMEs in particular, by providing the liquidity needed to get through the economic upheaval caused by the pandemic.

“The July Stimulus Package will be the next step in our recovery plan as we seek to get businesses back on their feet and our people back to work.”

The current Credit Guarantee Scheme has a portfolio cap in place for individual finance providers which limits the State’s exposure to 13% of the loan facilities included in the scheme.

The risk share of 80% for the State and 20% for the finance provider remains in place.

Varadkar said that they considered the STate taking 100% of the risk, but said that would mean there’s no disincentive to avoid reckless lending by the lender. 

When the point was put to him that the UK had put up 100% of the risk, Varadkar said that “you could see in a few years’ time the British taxpayer being on the hook for that”.

Removal of the portfolio cap is essential, the Department said, in order to ensure lenders provide much needed liquidity to businesses and signals the strength of the government’s policy response to the unprecedented health pandemic and economic crisis.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

