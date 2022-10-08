Country in shock after 'terrible tragedy' in Donegal, says President

Emergency services continue their work at the scene of an explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal

THE PRESIDENT HAS said that the country is in shock after the “terrible tragedy” in Donegal yesterday

In a statement this morning, President Michael D Higgins said that the tragedy was a “terrible blow” to the local community in Creeslough, which has been left reeling in the aftermath of an explosion that has left at least seven people dead.

“May I, as President, express what I know will be the shock shared by all people throughout the country on learning of the terrible tragedy which has unfolded in Creeslough, Co Donegal,” said President Higgins.

“All of our thoughts must go out to all of those who have been affected. Those who have received news of the loss of a loved one, those injured and, most of all, those who are waiting with anxiety for news of their loved ones.

“This tragedy is a terrible blow to a community that is closely knit and where every loss and injury will be felt by every member of the community and far beyond.

The President paid tribute to both members of the Creeslough community and the emergency services who responded to the explosion, praising them for their work overnight.

“All of our best thoughts and prayers go to those who have lost their lives and their families.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a n-anamacha,” he concluded.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has also offered his condolences to the local community in Creeslough, calling it a “devastating tragedy”.

“We’re witnessing a terrible, terrible tragedy on a wonderful community in Creeslough and our thoughts and our prayers are with [them],” said Martin, speaking to RTÉ Radio One this morning.

He praised the work of the emergency services from the northwest and Northern Ireland who responded to the tragedy.

“We thank in the warmest way the the emergency services, who went into harm’s way who did everything they possibly could to rescue, to help and to comfort the community… We owe a great debt of gratitude.”