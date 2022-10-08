Seven people have died in Donegal explosion as search and recovery efforts ongoing

Emergency services continue their work at the scene of an explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal

Emergency services continue their work at the scene of an explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal

SEVEN PEOPLE HAVE been confirmed dead following a major explosion at a service station in Donegal yesterday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the Creeslough area of Donegal at around 3.15pm yesterday.

Gardaí confirmed this morning that seven people have been confirmed dead, rising from three yesterday evening.

A spokesperson for the Gardaí said: “An Garda Síochána can now confirm seven fatalities as a result of this incident (three fatalities were confirmed yesterday; four fatalities are now confirmed overnight). The search and recovery for further fatalities continues.

“Eight persons were transferred to hospital for medical attention yesterday.”

Currently, Donegal County Council Fire Services, An Garda Síochána, the HSE National Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are at the scene as part of a search and recovery operation.

“An Garda Síochána continue to request that any road users intending to travel to the Creeslough area for any reason consider alternative routes as Emergency Services continue to deal with this ongoing incident,” said Gardaí, adding that diversions are in place.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio One this morning, Seán Murphy, the manager of Letterkenny Hospital confirmed that there were children involved in the explosion.

In a post on Facebook overnight, the Creeslough Community Association said that the local community was “utterly heartbroken”.

“Our community is utterly heartbroken tonight. Please keep everyone in your thoughts and prayers as we try to process the devastation this day has brought to us all in Creeslough.”

Parish priest, Father John Joe Duffy, told RTÉ that there was a “tsunami” of grief in Creeslough after the explosion.

“It’s heartbreaking for our community and communities beyond also. I’m just so worried about this community as we face what only can be described as a tsunami of grief,” he said.

Creeslough is a village in the north-west of Donegal, around 12 kilometres from Dunfanaghy and 25km north of Letterkenny. As of the last census figures, it has a population of 393 people.

Events that were scheduled to take place across Donegal today are being cancelled, with local parkruns in Letterkenny, Dungloe, Buncranna and Falcarragh all cancelling out of respect for people impacted by the explosion.

Late last night, it was confirmed that all GAA games in Donegal would be cancelled following the tragedy.

In a statement, Donegal GAA extended thoughts and prayers to the community of Creeslough and said that it would be cancelling all matches scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

“The extent of fatalities and injuries at the terrible explosion this evening is not yet clear but there is little doubt that a tragedy of epic proportions is unfolding,” said Donegal GAA in a statement.

“The thoughts and prayers of everyone involved with CLG Dhún na nGall are with the community of Creeslough, the hardworking emergency services and the Gaels of CLG Naomh Micheál at this terrible time.”

The Donegal Motor Club has also cancelled it’s Harvest Rally, which was due to take place today.

Last night, Taoiseach Micheál Martin praised the work of emergency services who were working through the night to save people who were believed to be trapped beneath the rubble.

He said: “My thoughts and prayers are today with those who have lost their lives, and those injured in the devastating explosion in Creeslough.

“I wish to express my deepest sympathies to their family, and friends, and to the entire community of Creeslough, on this darkest of days for Donegal and the entire country.

“People across this island will be numbed by the same sense of shock and utter devastation as the people of Creeslough at this tragic loss of life.

“I would like to thank all the members of the emergency services, from across the north-west and Northern Ireland, who responded so quickly to the scene, and who are working throughout the night in extremely traumatic circumstances.”