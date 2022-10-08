Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 13°C Saturday 8 October 2022
Liveblog

WE’LL HAVE UPDATES on the response to the tragedy in Creeslough throughout the afternoon. 

You can find our roundup piece from this morning here

Here’s what we know far:

  • The explosion occurred at an Applegreen service station in the Donegal village shortly after 3.15pm yesterday
  • Gardaí have confirmed that the death toll from the explosion has risen to nine
  • A search and recovery operation is currently underway
  • It has been confirmed that there were children at the service station when the explosion occurred.
  • Gardaí, firefighters, paramedics and other emergency services are currently at the scene and a number of people are being treated in hospital
  • President Michael D Higgins has said that the tragedy was a “terrible blow” to the local community 
  • Taoiseach Micheál Martin has also offered condolences, describing the incident as a “devastating tragedy” while paying tribute to the emergency services and first responders
  • The local parish priest, Fr John Joe Duffy, told reporters that local volunteers and emergency responders showed “tremendous generosity” at the scene.

Emergency services are due to give a full briefing at Milford Garda Station – around 30 minutes from Creeslough – at 2.30pm this afternoon. 

We’ll be covering that and anything else that happens this afternoon in this liveblog. 

Updates today will be from Daragh Brophy, Tadgh McNally, Emer Moreau and Niall O’Connor. Our reporter at the scene in Donegal is Diarmuid Pepper.  

